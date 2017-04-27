Now, it has been revealed that Fi has been hired by the new owners of the Queen Vic in order to assess the business.

As viewers know, Shirley has recently sold the freehold of the Walford pub to associates of Max - and it seems as though the moneymen are keen to make an impression.

Setting out with the aim of "improving efficiency", Fi wasted no time in analysing the pub's accounts and made it clear that she'd be back the following day to "outline suggestions to boost turnover".

At the moment, Fi is all smiles, but what's the betting that her recommendations don't go down well with the Carter clan?

As for Max's part in the proceedings, he was certainly keen to keep his head down while in Fi's presence - presumably in an effort to distance himself from whatever she has planned.

Teasing Fi's part in the drama ahead, Faulkner said recently: "It’s nice to play someone who doesn’t care what people think of her, because I really care. I wish I was a bit harder, like her."

