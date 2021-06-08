Linda and Mick face tough choices in EastEnders over the baby – what will they do?

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) pregnancy is not the happy news that it could have been for the Carter family in EastEnders as there is an issue that could cause some long-term problems for them – the baby is not Mick’s (Danny Dyer).

And following a recent health scare, Linda is on edge and Mick has promised to be there for her when she heads to the hospital for a scan. But Mick runs into problems on the way when he hops in a taxi and finds himself caught up in a situation that he did not see coming.

The pregnant cabbie, Jeanette (played by Dani Dyer), picks Mick up to take him to meet Linda at the hospital. But while they are on the way, her waters break and Mick finds himself having to think on his feet to be able to help.

He takes the driver’s seat in the cab and puts his foot down so that they can make it to the hospital before Mick has to help deliver the baby himself. But Mick’s predicament means that he is late to meet Linda and with her anxieties already high about the baby – it only makes her worry more about whether she and Mick will survive her having another man’s baby.

Mick does eventually make it to Linda and he knows that he has to apologise and hope that his explanation will make her realise that it was not his choice to be late. He also reassures her that he will love the child as if it were his own – but she stuns him when she announces that she has made a decision.

What has Linda decided to do, and will she make contact with Max Branning (the now-departed Jake Wood) to let him know that he has a child on the way back in Walford?

Elsewhere next week, the new business partnership between lovers Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater (Steve McFadden and Jessie Wallace) makes progress. Having already purchased the laundrette for them to run, Phil delights Kat by letting her know that he has sorted the cab licence for them too.

Could this unlikely pairing be set to become the new business kingpins of Walford?

