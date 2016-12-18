In the run-up to Christmas, Lee will be seen trying to secure another loan, but events look set to drive him to the roof of the Queen Vic, where he ends up having a heart to heart with Mick.

In the episode to be screened on Friday 23 December, Lee comes clean about where he works - but will he also end up confessing to orchestrating the recent robbery at the Vic that left the Carter clan terrorised?

Speaking recently about the upcoming drama, actor Danny-Boy Hatchard told Radio Times: "Lee's depression is going to escalate and it's a hard-hitting thing for people to watch. I've had people writing to me saying that the storyline has been unbearable. But that means we're doing our job properly."

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas on EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.