EastEnders: Laurie Brett to make permanent return as Jane Beale
The actress will make a full-time comeback from September after completing commitments to schools drama Waterloo Road
Laurie Brett has confirmed that she will be making a full-time return as Jane Beale later in 2014.
Speaking at a press conference to launch EastEnders's big Easter episodes, the actress revealed that she will exit the BBC1 soap in the wake of Lucy Beale's upcoming murder, but will be back from September.
"I'm on screen until the funeral and then I do have a job commitment, but then I will be back in September once I've finished at Waterloo Road," said the actress.
Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added that Brett's return would then be "permanent".
As well as playing Ian Beale's ex-wife Jane on EastEnders, Brett also stars as teacher Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road. However, the BBC recently announced that the forthcoming tenth series of the schools drama - due to air in 2015 - would be the last.
Laurie Brett first portrayed Jane between 2004-2012 but made a surprise return to Walford earlier in the year. Since then, she was made sporadic appearances in the lead-up to on-screen stepdaughter Lucy's demise on Good Friday.
Speaking about the possibility of Jane being responsible for the much-publicised murder, Brett added: "I would be just so interested to find out how you would make Jane a killer. I think I'm an outside shot, but who knows?"