"I'm on screen until the funeral and then I do have a job commitment, but then I will be back in September once I've finished at Waterloo Road," said the actress.

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added that Brett's return would then be "permanent".

As well as playing Ian Beale's ex-wife Jane on EastEnders, Brett also stars as teacher Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road. However, the BBC recently announced that the forthcoming tenth series of the schools drama - due to air in 2015 - would be the last.

Laurie Brett first portrayed Jane between 2004-2012 but made a surprise return to Walford earlier in the year. Since then, she was made sporadic appearances in the lead-up to on-screen stepdaughter Lucy's demise on Good Friday.

Speaking about the possibility of Jane being responsible for the much-publicised murder, Brett added: "I would be just so interested to find out how you would make Jane a killer. I think I'm an outside shot, but who knows?"

