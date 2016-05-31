But Lauren will tonight tell Abi that she's known for a long time that their dad was innocent, having kept the secret about Bobby's guilt for the sake of her relationship with Peter.

So how will Abi react once she discovers the truth? Will she be disgusted by her sister's actions? Or will they now unite to ensure that Max is freed from jail?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that. there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

