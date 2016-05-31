EastEnders: Lauren gives Abi shock news about Max - watch the full scene
See Lauren reveal that she's known for some time that Bobby killed Lucy
With Bobby Beale having now confessed to the police that he killed Lucy Beale, the big question EastEnders fans now need answering is: when will Max Branning be freed?
Max has, of course, been languishing in a prison cell since last October, having been convicted of a crime that he didn't commit.
But Lauren will tonight tell Abi that she's known for a long time that their dad was innocent, having kept the secret about Bobby's guilt for the sake of her relationship with Peter.
So how will Abi react once she discovers the truth? Will she be disgusted by her sister's actions? Or will they now unite to ensure that Max is freed from jail?
You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that. there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
