Shortly after the funeral, she left for New Zealand, taking her son, Louie, and breaking up with then-boyfriend Josh in the process.

It would be fair to say that she had a rough run of things on the square and whilst we hope Lauren is happy now, we would love to see her back.

Well as it turns out, we aren't the only ones that would love to see a return to Walford for her as star Jacqueline Jossa has been speaking about whether she would want to go back - and it sounds promising.

Chatting to MailOnline, Jossa stated: "I love the people, the production, and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart."

She also made it clear that from her point of view, her goodbye two years ago was never one that she saw being permanent. "It doesn't feel like it was goodbye forever, definitely not. Well, not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday."

Unfortunately, while we are all delighted that she wants to make a return, it isn't one that we should expect to see any time soon.

When pressed further as to whether it was something we were likely to see in around five-years time, Jossa replied that that length of time "sounds better than her going back tomorrow".

So, it looks like Lauren Branning fans will have to be a little patient to see her reunited with on-screen father, Max. Still, it's better than never!

Jacqueline has been busy herself since leaving the show. Last year she appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here and went on to win the show, making her the current reigning jungle queen.

