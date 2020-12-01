Handing her some cash, Kat is furious that Phil is not paying up the amount owed and Kush realises that there is only one way he can get everyone out of the trouble they are in – handing himself over to the police and telling them it was him that committed the robbery.

When Phil finds out, alarm bells start ringing but for a devastated Kat, she still plans on saying her goodbyes, but will she go through with it or will something convince to her to stay put? As for Kush, he seems to be facing a long stint behind bars, but will he take anyone else down with him?

Elsewhere on the Square next week, all eyes are on trying to find out who was responsible for leaving Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) lifeless on the floor of The Queen Vic. There are many people who have a grudge against Ian at the moment, but who was the one to decide that he needed to be taught a severe lesson?

The storyline coincides with Adam taking a break from his role as Ian Beale to take to the stage in an adaptation of one of Peter James' novels, Looking Good Dead, which is set to, hopefully, tour the UK in 2021.

