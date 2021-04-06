EastEnders: Kush to flee as his court date arrives?

We have known for some time now that Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) is on his way out of EastEnders, but the big question is how he will say his goodbyes.

An unfortunate relocation to the nearest prison cell seems the most likely way he will depart right now, as he faces charges for the robbery that he committed alongside Phil and Ben Mitchell (Steve McFadden and Max Bowden), Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry).

But with his day in court set, Kush begins to think that his only option is to flee Walford. Will his new love Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) talk him out of it?

After taking on the extra charges that should have fallen at Phil’s feet, he is facing a lengthy stint in the slammer, and he decides that he can no longer go through with shouldering all the blame.

But things are only set to get worse for Kush, when Whitney learns the truth about the deal he made with the Mitchell clan. She is understandably furious, pouring cold water on Kush’s proposal of marriage and leading him to make the risky choice to flee from all his troubles.

It doesn’t take Whit long to realise that he’s done a runner, and she becomes desperate to track him down before his court appearance and before the police learn what he has done. While we can reveal that the two do eventually reunite, the question is whether Kush will stick around long enough to have his day in court…

Meanwhile, the Mitchells are getting nervous with the hearing approaching (you’d think they’d be used to trials and courts by now). Phil decides that he needs to remind Kush why it is so important that he sticks to the version of events that they all agreed upon. But is there a twist still to come that will ruin things for everyone?

