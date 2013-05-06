However, Carl is a determined man and heads to Walford this June to track Kirsty down and retrieve money that he believes is rightfully his. Once in E20, he makes his demands clear: he wants Kirsty back.

Daniel Coonan, whose previous credits include Silent Witness, and Dancing on the Edge, today commented: “EastEnders has been a part of my life since I was 12 years old, I even remember talking about the storylines in school playgrounds in Tottenham and I am very happy and proud to now be a small part of its life.”

Lorraine Newman, executive producer, added: “It’s wonderful to have Daniel Coonan joining us in Walford to play Carl White. Oozing confidence and with a dangerous edge, will Kirsty be able to resist his bad boy charms for long or can Max save her from the lure of the dark side?”