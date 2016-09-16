"You always do right by your family, so now I want to do right by you," said Kim at the close of tonight's episode of the BBC1 soap.

After telling Denise not to rush into a decision that she'd regret, Kim then assured her sister that her child would always be waiting over the road. All of which left Denise with plenty to think about between now and next Monday's episode.

Of course, the key fact that Denise has so failed to share with her nearest and dearest is that her baby's father just happens to be Phil Mitchell. So if he finds out about the Fox family's adoption plans and the child's true paternity, what's the betting that the whole plan ends up being jeopardised anyway!?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

