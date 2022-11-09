Suki has been arrested and held in police custody for the murder of Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam), and the real killer, Ranveer's adoptive son Ravi (Aaron Thiara), has kept his actions under wraps.

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) vowed to do whatever it takes to save mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal) from spending the rest of her life in prison in tonight's EastEnders (9th November).

But Ravi did confess to Kheerat and biological father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) that he and Ranveer's wife Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) are having an affair, and that they have been plotting to steal Ranveer's money.

This storyline has a web of lies more complex than we've seen in a long time, so we're impressed if you're keeping up so far!

Nina is intent on allowing Suki to take the fall, and she got a hold of the USB stick with footage that will incriminate the matriarch. But Ravi decided to alert the Panesars about this, and Kheerat sent a message warning his sister Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) not to let Nina out of her sight at the surgery.

Suki is questioned by the police. BBC

Ash immediately cottoned on that Nina couldn't be trusted, and when Nina showed her true colours and slapped her, Ash retaliated in style. "B*****s slap; Panesars punch!" she declared before knocking Nina down.

Kheerat and Nish arrived with Ravi in tow, and they took the USB from Nina. When she realised that Ravi had switched sides, she turned nasty once more, mocking Ravi and even revealing that he had been the one to kill Ranveer, not Suki.

As Kheerat quizzed Ravi on that bombshell, Ravi claimed that Nina was merely placing the blame on him as a last resort. So it looks like, for now at least, he's managed to get away with it.

But there's still poor Suki to consider, who was being interrogated by detectives at the station. Her solicitor urged her to rest and eat, warning her that the police would be counting on getting a confession out of her through sheer exhaustion.

Suki explained that she would rather die than spend her life in jail, before letting slip about her "infatuation" with the woman across the road – of course, fans know that she was talking about Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). Suki then asked for pen and paper, and when her solicitor called on the family to update them, she privately handed over two notes to Kheerat.

Suki had written to Kheerat, saying that if she couldn't come home, she wanted him to know just how much she loved him. There was also a note for Eve, which Kheerat handed over to her.

"If I was braver, I wouldn't be here. I'd be with you," Suki had written to Eve.

As she took in those heartfelt words, Kheerat discussed his mum's case with legal expert Eve. And, in a shock twist, Kheerat asked Eve if Suki could be freed if he were to confess to the murder instead.

Will Kheerat go ahead with this plan?

