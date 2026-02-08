Kellie Bright has recalled almost winning the part of an iconic EastEnders character long before playing Linda Carter.

The actress joined the BBC One soap in 2013 as the future Queen Vic landlady, Linda, and has been a beloved mainstay in the show ever since and at the centre of some of its biggest plotlines.

However, long before she became the iconic Linda Carter, Kellie Bright had previously auditioned to play the role of Tanya Branning, the second wife of Max Branning (Jake Wood).

The role would ultimately be played by Jo Joyner, who played the character from her arrival in 2006 until her exit as a regular character in 2013.

Joyner later reprised the role for guest stints around the 30th anniversary in 2015, and from late 2017 until early 2018 as part of the exit storylines of her on-screen daughters.

Now, while speaking to us at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Bright was asked about her previous audition to play Tanya.

Max (Jake Wood, left) and Tanya Branning (Jo Joyner) in EastEnders in 2006. BBC

Bright responded: "This is very good, good, good research! I did audition. It actually was between myself and Jo Joyner for that part, and I actually screen tested with Jake in the Vic."

A fantastic bit of lore there! Of course, Linda herself has gone on to have an affair with Max and even share a child with him, daughter Annie Carter (now played by Lois Hawkins).

Linda has since become one of multiple potential brides for Max in the recent New Year's Day 2026 flash-forward episode, which shows Max set to marry a mystery woman in 2027.

So would it be a full circle moment for Kellie Bright to now play Mrs Branning, two decades after auditioning to play one?

"I don't know," she stated, continuing, "at the moment, where I'm at with her, I can't imagine it. But who knows what will happen this year?"

Given the wedding is on New Year's Day – Linda's wedding anniversary to late soulmate Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) – that would certainly be a choice for Linda – and one Bright can't currently see happening. Yet, stranger things have happened on Albert Square!

EastEnders favourite Kellie Bright strikes a pose at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026. Ray Burmiston for Radio Times

Meanwhile, Jo Joyner herself has poured cold water on the prospect of returning as Tanya anytime soon – despite the revitalisation of the Branning clan with Max's recent return and the arrival of her now-adult son Oscar Branning, played by the brilliant Pierre Counihan-Moullier.

We'll have to see if this remains the case in 2026 – the year of the Brannings...

