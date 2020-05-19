Tonight (19th May), viewers saw that footage repaired and the family gathered to watch the video that did indeed prove that Keegan was pushed and did not attack anybody - he has finally proven his innocence. But anyone expecting him to be delighted by the news was surprised when instead of celebrating, he made it clear that the lack of belief in him, from Jack and others, is something he will never forget.

Talking to Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith), he explained in detail to her how he feels when he is judged because of who he is in ways others are not. Telling her how much it upset him, it is clear that Jack is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to make things right with Keegan.

Elsewhere on the square, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) met Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a deaf girl who was keen to talk to him about what he is going through - despite him not wanting to. He also had words for Phil (Steve McFadden) when he demanded to be allowed to take part in his job. Will Phil relent and let him get involved?

More like this

Meanwhile, Peter grieved on the anniversary of Lucy's death and agreed to keep the secret about his night with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), but Ben was watching the two of them and seemingly taking an interest. And Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) continued to deteriorate as we saw her cooking dinner and having a conversation with an empty kitchen, believing the deceased Daniel to be there.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.