EastEnders: Kathy puts Ben and Phil’s transplant plan in danger!
Will Ben still be able to be a donor following Kathy's actions?
Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) looks set to jeopardise Ben’s (Harry Reid) plans to be a live liver donor for Phil in next week’s EastEnders when she turns up unexpectedly at her son’s hospital appointment.
Scenes to be shown on Monday 17 October will see Ben left taken aback when Kathy shows up at a consultation with the doctors to discuss a possible transplant for Phil.
As the medics explain that there’s still a long way to go, Kathy speaks up and reveals everything that Ben has been through lately, what with Paul’s murder and his kidnapping ordeal.
Back home, a livid Ben snaps at Kathy for what she’s done. So has she put the transplant at risk? And can Ben forgive his mum for her actions?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.
