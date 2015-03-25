"I have a theory about all this," she commented to RadioTimes.com. "In the flashback episode, Lucy got whacked around the head by lots of different people. So, if she died of an aneurysm, it may well have started earlier in the night. I'm not so sure that Bobby is even the killer!"

In the week of her death, Lucy was seen hitting her head at the car lot during a row with secret lover Max Branning, while her final hours saw her fighting with both Denise Fox and Abi Branning. But it's pint-sized Bobby who is believed to be the killer after he confessed to mum Jane that he'd hit Lucy with a jewellery box.

But Joyner, who is now currently starring in BBC1 drama Ordinary Lies, said that a fresh analysis of the evidence could result in the finger of blame being pointed in a different direction.

"If you had a really good autopsy, the doctors would be able to say that this aneurysm that caused her death started at a certain point earlier in the evening," added the actress. "They could trace it back to the slap around the head by one of those people. Maybe little Abi. Perhaps the fall at the car lot..."

