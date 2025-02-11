Pat Phoenix as Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street. Her presence, her style, not mincing her words, saying it as it is and putting people in their place. I thought she was stunning. The character just jumped out at me.

Did you ever think Kat would become so iconic?

I came in as the troublemaker of a new family and didn’t know she would become as big as she has. Kat has developed over the years and I love dressing up as her, she makes such a statement with the red lipstick and the mini-skirts. To create a character that stands out, who people love, makes me very proud.

Did you watch EastEnders when it started?

I was drawn in straight away, even as a child. In that first episode, a man was found dead in his house, someone punched through a window in the pub, there was so much going on.

When I played Pat Phoenix in [2010 BBC drama] The Road to Coronation Street, there was a scene where the cleaning lady watches rehearsals on the monitor and gets really invested – and producers realised this was the people’s drama. Everyone can relate to soaps.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you relate to your character?

I fall in love with every character I play so I can do them justice. When you play someone for so long, they do become a part of you. I can hear members of my family in Kat sometimes – certain things remind me of my nan Iris, who was proper East End, or my cousin.

Would you be friends with Kat?

Definitely. Kat is loyal, funny and sticks to her guns. She has her own beliefs and won’t be swayed by anyone. I love that about her.

Do heavy storylines ever take their toll?

I love getting a heavy storyline. It doesn’t matter what it’s about, you grab it, make it work, give the best performance you can to show another side to the character and hope people enjoy it.

I love it when a really full-on storyline comes along – especially if it’s been quiet for a while.

Jessie Wallce as Kat Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Why do you think there can be a snobbery around soaps?

I don’t understand it. You get huge film actors coming in and they don’t realise how hard it is to produce what we do. I remember Joan Collins presenting at the British Soap Awards and saying: “A successful actor is a working actor.” Soaps are a fabulous thing to be a part of.

Who will be Walford’s female icons of the future?

Sophie Khan Levy is brilliant as Priya. In real life she’s sweet and spiritual, but she just turns it on for the character. And Harriet Thorpe is incredible as Elaine [current landlady of the Queen Vic]. I know a lot of East End women like that, and it’s another iconic look with the big hair and the make-up.

