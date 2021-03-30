Jean lashes out in EastEnders as she gets devastating Stacey news

It’s been a tough time for Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) in EastEnders, as she struggles with the news that her beloved Stacey (Lacey Turner) could be set for a spell behind bars for the attack on Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) – even though she didn’t do it.

Advertisement

While we do not yet know the outcome of Stacey’s trial and whether she will be sent down, we do know that Jean does not cope well with whatever happens. Scenes next week will see her begin to lash out as she tries to deal with the latest developments.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) unwittingly sends Jean into a spiral when she calls out her work, after hiring her and Mo (Laila Morse) for a cleaning job on her new business venture. Jean loses her cool and takes her frustrations out on the delivery van.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As Jean does a number on the van after climbing inside it, Mo tries to calm the situation down. But as the police get called, is Jean about to find that her behaviour has landed her in almost as much trouble as Stacey is in now? And will anyone be able to jump to her defence and get her out of this situation?

Stacey is not the only EastEnder potentially calling a prison cell home this week, as Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) is also set to face a trial, and he looks almost certain to be swapping Albert Square for the local jail. Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), a man with solid knowledge of prison life, tries to help Kush by giving him tips on what to expect – all part of his plan to impress Kat (Jessie Wallace).

But will Phil’s words of encouragement help Kush and his chances with Kat, or will he only succeed in making things worse? Well, this is Phil, so you can probably hazard a guess as to how it will all go for him…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page or broader Soaps hub for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.