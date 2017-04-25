After all, we don't know all that much about Woody, except for the fact that he was sent by Linda to keep an eye on the boozer in Mick's absence. And who's to say that he's not some kind of double agent, looking to feather his own bed while ingratiating himself on the Carters? Because - let's face it - Max has been getting away with the same thing for months now and he too looks the picture of innocence.

Perhaps there's a cliffhanger to come in which Woody and Max are revealed to be working towards the same end? Whichever way this plotline goes, we're definitely going to be keeping a close eye on Woody's behaviour from here on in...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hICSocV2hbs