And with new executive producer Sean O'Connor set to replace exiting head honcho Dominic Treadwell-Collins, it seems that a stretch inside might not be beyond the realms of possibility. "We've got a new boss, so anything could happen," Woodyatt added.

Recent episodes of the BBC1 soap have also seen Steven Beale make his return to Albert Square following Bobby's latest attack on Jane.

With Steven's last stint in Walford having seen him shoot Jane, almost smother Pat and threaten to kill Ian, surely there's more drama coming up for the permanently beleaguered Beales?

Commenting on what lies ahead for his on-screen family, Woodyatt noted: "It's going to be very interesting. It's nice having Aaron Sidwell back. He's not been on the show since 2008. He's been away learning his craft. He's a good lad."

The British Soap Awards are on ITV tonight at 8pm.

