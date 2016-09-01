EastEnders: incest drama for Mark and Courtney!
The pair got close to each other in tonight's episode - unaware that they are brother and sister
Uh-oh - it's all getting a bit incestual on EastEnders! Yes, Mark Fowler and Courtney Mitchell have admitted that they fancy each other, ignorant of course of the fact that they are half siblings.
Both Mark and Courtney are the offspring of hard man Grant, although Mark is currently unaware that he's biologically a member of the Mitchell family.
Scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap saw Ian and Sharon debating whether to tell Mark the truth about his paternity, little realising that he and Courtney were getting closer at Shakil's party.
Now, Ian has been left shocked after discovering that Mark and Courtney left the celebrations together to - in Shakil's words - "get drinks". Viewers will now have to wait and see whether Ian locates the pair before they get more passionate.
Should EastEnders decide to portray a relationship between Mark and Courtney, it wouldn't be the first time that a soap opera will have tackled the topic of incest. A Hollyoaks plotline saw Rhys Ashworth get involved with his half sister Beth Clement, while an Emmerdale storyline found Ryan Lamb embark on a sexual relationship with half sister Maisie Wylde.
Next week's episodes of EastEnders will also see Mark teaming up with Grant for some Mitchell-related drama after both Ben and Jay are kidnapped. But will the truth come out about Grant being Mark's dad?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.