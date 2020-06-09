Of course, Ian hates that she has something over him and he could not hide his frustration when he saw her kissing his son, Peter (Dayle Hudson).

The situation is even murkier as Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) has feelings for Dotty and is crushed when he learns about her and his brother. As for Dotty, she has been causing problems elsewhere by selling drugs at the club even though Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) has strictly banned her from doing so.

Continuing to do it, her troubles get worse when the police arrive and she faces questions over her actions, but her mind goes straight to Ian who she blames for getting them involved - and she is furious.

When she confronts him, she lets him know that she plans to tell Sharon everything in retaliation for what he has done. But will she do it, and was Ian actually the one who called the police?

Viewers may have a bit of a wait before they find out what the next phase of the story is as EastEnders has revealed that it will be taking a transmission break while cast and crew get back to work and film new episodes. EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, will air on Mondays while a look back at classic episodes of the past will take the Tuesday slot.

The changes will come into effect following the last new episode on June 16th. Filming will resume in the next week or so, but as yet we have not been given any indication of how many weeks we will be without new episodes.

In other soap news, Hollyoaks will also go off the air in August with it being recently revealed that filming on the Channel 4 soap will not resume until July. As it stands it looks like the ITV soaps and the Channel 5 Australian imports will be able to stay on screens without taking a break.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.