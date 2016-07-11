With Kathy nowhere to be found, Ian rushes to Phil’s and they race to the hospital where, after a long wait, the doctor breaks the devastating news to Ian, Phil and Steven – Ben is dead.

Meanwhile, Kathy and Buster wake up in a hotel after spending the night together, but on her arrival back to the Square, Kathy is met by Shirley who tells her the news that Ben is in hospital.

Kathy’s world falls apart when Steven calls and breaks the upsetting news that Ben has died.

More like this

So how will Kathy feel when she realises that she wasn't there for her son when he needed her most? And will there be added guilt knowing that she was actually spending illicit time with Shirley's fella?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.