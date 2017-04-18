By the startled look on Shirley's face, it isn't looking good for the pooch, who has been a staple part of life at the pub since the Carters took over in December 2013.

The shock calamity came in the midst of a tumultuous day for the clan, who had just returned from burying matriarch Sylvie, only to find that new arrival Woody (Lee Ryan) had taken over as bar manager in Mick and Linda's absence.

No sooner had introductions been made than disaster struck - but viewers will now have to wait until Thursday to find out whether the Carters will now have to say goodbye to another family member.

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKtBAan34qI