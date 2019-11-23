Mel's best mate Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) is looking particularly fragile, her mental health continuing to spiral as she grieves and struggles to accept the tragedy.

Holding Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) responsible for the horrific death drove Lisa to blurt out what Mel told her shortly before she came a cropper - that the baby Mrs M is carrying is not her husband Phil's.

However, Mel never got the chance to reveal the whole story, that Keanu Taylor is the baby daddy, as well as being the father of Lisa's daughter Louise Mitchell's unborn. So far Sharon has managed to dismiss Lisa's claims as lies, and shut down suspicions as to the real reason she and Mel were locked in an epic car chase.

Full disclosure is surely coming as we get closer to Christmas, but it remains to be seen how Mel's send-off early next month will move the Sharanu plot forward just enough to stoke intrigue while not blowing the whole thing.

From this sneaky peek it doesn't look like Sharon or Phil are showing their faces. Probably for the best…

