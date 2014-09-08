EastEnders fire spoilers: Shane Richie shares behind-the-scenes secrets
"The actual framework of the door went on fire! At one point, we had to cut and the real firemen had to come in," reveals the actor at the centre of next week's big stunt
Shane Richie has been talking about the filming of next week's dramatic EastEnders stunt that sees Alfie charge into a burning building to rescue girlfriend Kat (Jessie Wallace).
"We used this rig which wraps around your body so that the camera is literally in your face," explains the actor. "When Alfie is coming in and out of the fire, you'll see everything that's happening around him, almost in 360 degrees. It's all done in slow mo and they've certainly not done anything like it in the 12 years I've been on the show. It'll be interesting to see how die-hard EastEnders fans respond because they'll be a very different look to the episode."
With fire involved in a set-piece spectacle. there's always bound to be a slight element of risk for those taking part. And Richie reveals that there was indeed a moment of real-life risk to accompany the on-screen drama:
"The actual framework of the door went on fire! At one point, we had to cut and the real firemen had to come in. There is a moment where you'll see me in a scene and think, 'he's in danger'. I wasn't, obviously, because these things are controlled, but for some reason, the flames caught the doorframe and it just went up. I wasn't scared, but it was very hot and it was a hot day as well. It all added to the sense of panic and jeopardy on the set."
You can see more behind-the-scenes images from the fire at No 23 Albert Square below: