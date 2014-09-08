With fire involved in a set-piece spectacle. there's always bound to be a slight element of risk for those taking part. And Richie reveals that there was indeed a moment of real-life risk to accompany the on-screen drama:

"The actual framework of the door went on fire! At one point, we had to cut and the real firemen had to come in. There is a moment where you'll see me in a scene and think, 'he's in danger'. I wasn't, obviously, because these things are controlled, but for some reason, the flames caught the doorframe and it just went up. I wasn't scared, but it was very hot and it was a hot day as well. It all added to the sense of panic and jeopardy on the set."

Advertisement

You can see more behind-the-scenes images from the fire at No 23 Albert Square below: