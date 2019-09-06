One vote on Twitter puts Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) as the unenviable front runner. So might this mean that #Ballum fans are in for heartache if Ben is permanently parted from his love interest Callum?

Another Twitter user thinks Callum's life will be left on the line, with his injuries prompting Ben to go on a mission of revenge against Hunter.

So how would the #Ballum devotees react should one of these scenarios play out?

Away from those fears about Ben and Callum, other fans are fretting that a pregnant Louise will be left with a bullet wound:

And with Tamzin Outhwaite having already announced her exit as Mel, some are joining the potential dots and predicting that Hunter has killed his own mum.

Similarly, with actor Charlie Winter also rumoured to be exiting, there's an expectation that Hunter will be revealed to have been shot.

Because, let's face it, we wouldn't be writing any of this if it weren't for Hunter's actions:

Well, quite... Though who's to say that's actually what's happened? Find out the truth when EastEnders reveals all tonight at 8pm.

