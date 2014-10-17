"There’s a special treat in store as some famous faces from EastEnders's history will return in an exclusive sketch to be broadcast on the night, when one character is visited by some infamous ghosts from their past," the BBC said today.

The show will also feature the cast of the soap in a musical performance that will transform the Square. This isn't, of course, the first time that EastEnders has featured on Children in Need - past highlights include a 2010 crossover mini-episode with Coronation Street and a Bollywood version of Daft Punk's Get Lucky in 2013.

As well as the contingent from Albert Square, this year's Children in Need will also see Tom and Jerry starring in a specially made cartoon, contributions from Doctor Who and Call the Midwife, plus Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes joining Terry Wogan, Tess Daly, Fearne Cotton and Nick Grimshaw on the presenting team.

“It was my privilege to present the very first Children in Need in 1980 and over the years it has truly become the British Public's charity. Their extraordinary generosity has meant that their donations of over £740 million have made a real difference to the lives of this country's disadvantaged children and young people," said Wogan today.

You can see the EastEnders cast giving their 2013 performance of Get Lucky below:

http://www.youtube.com/v/hbkPSGquvA0&hl=en&fs=1