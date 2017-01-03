Will Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) decide that her future lies away from Albert Square? Upcoming episodes of EastEnders will see the teen discussing her prospects with best friend Louise (Tilly Keeper) and debating whether to stay in sixth-form to do her A-levels or go off to college. But will Bex really make the move away from Walford?

Recent episodes of the BBC1 soap have seen Bex experience turbulence in her on-off relationship with Shakil. And you can expect Bex to be left experiencing further angst when Shakil's mate starts boasting about how much fun they'll be having in sixth-form.