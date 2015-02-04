Speaking in the new issue of Radio Times, Adam Woodyatt - who plays show stalwart Ian Beale - says of the suspicions currently circulating behind the scenes: "I've gone full-on Claire Danes from Homeland about this. Over the past eight months, I've suspected every member of the cast.

"We used to sit in the Vic pointing the finger at each other: the Beales blaming the Brannings, while the Brannings were blaming the Beales."

But Ben Hardy, who plays Peter, is not alone in disagreeing with his screen dad. "I know it's Abi - it can't be anyone else. It's definitely not a Beale. And remember, I have an extra six weeks' worth of knowledge that the public doesn't have. All of which informs me it's Abi."

