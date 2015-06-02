But despite the pleas of her nearest and dearest, Dot chose not to appeal the decision of the court and instead opted to serve out her sentence.

Now, Dot will be told that she hasn't been granted compassionate release to attend Nick's funeral. And despite Fatboy (Ricky Norwood) voicing his anger at the ruling, Dot will remain sanguine.

"It seems a very harsh decision not to let Dot go to her own son's funeral," an insider tells Inside Soap. "But she's accepted her punishment and states that she doesn't have any right to be there."

More like this

So as the coffin is lowered into the ground, Dot is left to say goodbye to Nick from her prison cell. And if Dot's current resolve continues, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing her back on the Square until 2016!

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.