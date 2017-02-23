But when the electronic voice started to give her faulty instructions, Dot suddenly began to panic and lose confidence behind the wheel.

Cliffhanger scenes then saw Dot miss a No Entry sign before facing the flashing lights of oncoming vehicles.

The credits then rolled after Dot careered into a verge, leaving viewers unsure as to her or Matthew's welfare.

Fans will now have to wait until tomorrow to discover Dot and Matthew's fate - and to find out how Jack will react when he finds out what's happened.

