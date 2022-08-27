June Brown OBE, MBE sadly died in April 2022 aged 95, but her character is still alive in the BBC soap, despite not being on screen since January 2020.

There's a very sad farewell to Dot Branning on the horizon as EastEnders has announced plans to commemorate the life of the soap legend.

In an episode set to air this winter, the residents of Walford will learn the devastating news that Dot has died.

The special will see her many friends and her beloved family come together to celebrate her life. Though the character is in Ireland at the moment, as per her wishes, the funeral will take place in her home, Walford.

Speaking about what's sure to be a moving episode, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw told press including RadioTimes.com at a recent event: "We lost June earlier this year. Dot and June were two wonderful characters, Dot one of the most iconic characters of British TV history.

June Brown with original co-stars Tom Watt and Linda Davidson.

"I think it will be a fitting tribute and I'm hoping it will be exactly what June deserves and what the audience deserve. We always knew we wouldn't say goodbye to Dot while June was with us, but she also knew that we would have to find a time when we would do that."

Clenshaw continued: "I think the hardest day of my time so far was having to break the news to the cast and the whole company that June sadly passed away. Some of the crew and the cast have worked with June for many, many years and she's more than just a colleague, she's a dear friend."

Brown first starred as Dot in 1985, and the character quickly became adored by all soap fans.

