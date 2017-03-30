But in the end, all three involved in the chip-shop smash survived, only for Sylvie to be an unexpected casualty at the Queen Vic.

Events saw Sylvie treated to a Sixties-themed evening at the pub, with daughter Tina deciding that the two of them would sleep over afterwards.

But Sylvie - who suffered with dementia - ended up running a bath, dragging the stereo into the bathroom and electrocuting herself mid-wash.

As the lights fused downstairs, the Carters headed up to the living quarters, where Tina made the grim discovery. The death of the character might not have come as a complete surprise to viewers, though - earlier this month, it was reported that Sylvie's funeral scenes were being filmed at Hendon Crematorium in north west London.

The cliffhanger marks the end of Linda Marlowe's stint on the soap, the actress having played Sylvie since December 2014.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

