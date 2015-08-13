Tonight's episode of EastEnders will see tensions increase further when Ronnie issues Dean with a warning to not hurt her sister. In fact, she tells Dean that if he causes Roxy distress, then she will skin him alive!

Later on, Roxy will be seen standing by her sister and laughing off Ronnie's threatening behaviour. All of which causes Dean to snap and show Roxy the hidden camera that Ronnie has secreted in the room. But in doing so, Dean ought to watch himself. We've seen what Ronnie does to the men who cause her trouble. What are the opening hours of that car crusher again?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

