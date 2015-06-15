After arranging to meet Jade's foster father Jonathan at the cafe, Buster and Shirley say that they want custody together and arrange to meet Jade. But back home, Shirley can't help but feel guilty that they're doing all this behind Dean's back.

After coming clean to Dean, he initially tries to persuade them to cancel Jade's visit. But after a talking to, Dean is convinced that he needs to be a father figure and agrees to meet his daughter.

More like this

By Friday, Dean is finally laying eyes on Jade as she arrives for her visit - but will all go according to plan?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.