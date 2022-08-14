EastEnders' Danny Dyer jokes Mick and Sharon will have an affair

As well as giving fans a taste of what a day's work on the BBC soap looks like, from his visits to wardrobe and hair and makeup to transform into Mick Carter to shooting his scenes, the actor was also seen chatting to some of his fellow cast members.

Danny Dyer took EastEnders fans on a backstage tour of EastEnders this week in a video shared on the soap's official Instagram page.

"Welcome to a day in the life of Danny Dyer at EastEnders," he greets viewers at the beginning of the video.

"This is the lovely Tish," he says, as the camera turns to find Sharon actress Letitia Dean.

Leaning in to give Dean a hug, Dyer jokes: "Mick and Sharon will be having an affair soon."

As he points mischievously down the lens at fans, Dean plays along, replying: "Any day now. Keep tuned, viewers."

Queen Vic landlord Mick will be bowing out of EastEnders later this year after Dyer announced his decision to leave the soap.

We don't know exactly when his last scenes will air, but fans have speculated he might exit at Christmas, with Dyer even teasing (via The Sun): "Maybe it'll come out at Christmas. When they get it right, there ain't no better show on television."

The actor said he wants to go out in a "huge, epic way", hinting that he might be killed off – he just doesn't want to go out in the "back of a cab".

Watch this space...

