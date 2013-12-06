Dyer is set to make his debut on the Christmas Day episode as Mick Carter takes over as landlord at the Queen Vic. So what is it that has made him say yes to the BBC1 soap on this occasion?

"It’s always been about the role. Before it was too obvious. When I got offered Mick, I knew it was going to be as part of a double act and it was a big deciding factor when they piped up that my screen wife Linda was going to be played by Kellie Bright.

“I was blown away by that, to be honest. We can really trust each other as actors – I can chuck anything at her and she will chest it and volley it back. Plus I’m at an age now where I need to slow down a bit and show people that I can be in their living rooms every night as a believable and hopefully lovable character.”

So are we about to see a fresh side to the actor best known for his hard man roles in such movies as The Football Factory and Vendetta?

"It’s an honour to be a part of the BBC’s flagship show. I am quite a controversial character. It’s nothing to do with the acting. It’s the baggage that comes with me as an actor,” Dyer admits. “But our producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins want to take a risk. And I love that because I’m not going to let him down.”