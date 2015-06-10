But Badland can be seen alongside other cast members including Danny Dyer (Mick Carter), Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Tina Carter) as they film upcoming scenes.

EastEnders stars (from left to right) Annette Badland, Luisa Bradshaw-White, Linda Henry and Danny Dyer

As loyal viewers know, Babe is hiding a big secret concerning past events in Ramsgate - so let's hope that the send-off for Stan prove to be the occasion when the truth finally comes out...

The location shoot in both Ramsage and Broadstairs drew the attention of the local press, with a Thanet council spokesperson commenting to Kent Online: “We are delighted that Eastenders have chosen such a beautiful location for their filming and are using local businesses in Broadstairs."

