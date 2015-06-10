EastEnders: Danny Dyer films in Ramsgate as the Carters scatter Stan's ashes - and Aunt Babe returns
Upcoming scenes are being shot in the Kent seaside town
The BBC has released pics of the Carter clan visiting Ramsgate order to scatter the ashes of patriarch Stan, but is Aunt Babe going to create fresh tension?
As can be seen from the new images, actress Annette Badland is back shooting on EastEnders - her character Babe Smith having last been seen in May swearing vengeance on her screen family after being turfed out of the Queen Vic.
But Badland can be seen alongside other cast members including Danny Dyer (Mick Carter), Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) and Luisa Bradshaw-White (Tina Carter) as they film upcoming scenes.
EastEnders stars (from left to right) Annette Badland, Luisa Bradshaw-White, Linda Henry and Danny Dyer
As loyal viewers know, Babe is hiding a big secret concerning past events in Ramsgate - so let's hope that the send-off for Stan prove to be the occasion when the truth finally comes out...
The location shoot in both Ramsage and Broadstairs drew the attention of the local press, with a Thanet council spokesperson commenting to Kent Online: “We are delighted that Eastenders have chosen such a beautiful location for their filming and are using local businesses in Broadstairs."
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
