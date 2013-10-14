The plotline, set to air in January 2014, will see Sonia return to the Square accompanied by Rebecca, the daughter who she memorably gave birth to in 2000.

During her original time in Walford between 1993 and 2007, Sonia was involved in a number of high-profile storylines, most notably her shock pregnancy and lesbian relationship with nurse Naomi Julien.

In her last appearance during 2011, Sonia confirmed that she’d left husband Martin and was living with her daughter in Dagenham.

Cassidy’s signing is the latest move by Treadwell-Collins to reinvigorate the BBC1 soap following falling ratings. Back in October, it was also announced that the Queen Vic will be under new management by Christmas after Shirley Carter’s younger brother Mick (played by Danny Dyer) and his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) take over at the Walford boozer.