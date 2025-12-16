EastEnders fans have been given a first glimpse at this year’s Christmas episodes in the form of a trailer – and there's drama aplenty.

According to the BBC, the festive instalments will see "Walford residents learn the consequences of their actions as they are visited by ghosts of their past, villains of the present, and visions of the future".

The trailer shows Max Branning – who’s set to return this month after being away from the Square since 2021 – celebrating Christmas with the Beales and Brannings.

But, as EastEnders fans will know, his peace will be short-lived, with Max set for an explosive meeting with Cindy Beale at the end of 2025.

Cindy has never met Max, but has had it in for him ever since discovering he was responsible for her son Steven Beale’s death while she was in witness protection.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in EastEnders. BBC

The trailer also teases the unveiling of Zoe Slater’s mystery stalker, who’s been haunting her since her return to the soap back in June.

Kat Slater points at a character off-screen in the Queen Vic during a festive gathering and says: “You’re the one that’s been tormenting her, you’ve been getting off on hurting her”.

Kat then clears everyone out of the pub, while another shot in the trailer shows Cindy Beale opening the door to a mystery visitor.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Looking ahead to 2026, there’s plenty more drama ahead as a format-breaking episode set on New Year’s Day 2027 will reveal what the future holds for Max.

The day will see chaos unfolding for Max and his family, with the exact details of what has happened and why set to be revealed on the show over the next 12 months.

