But further problems come in the form of Stacey (Lacey Turner), whose deteriorating mental health sees her protectively shielding baby son Arthur from friends and family while out on the Square.

Finally realising that all is not well with Stacey, Kat follows her to the Vic and becomes further alarmed by her behaviour. Viewers will see a fanatic Stacey tell everyone that her brother Kyle is the devil, while Martin tries to convince her that hospital is the one safe place she and Arthur can be.

By the end of the week, it's touch and go as to whether Stacey will actually be admitted for the sake of her health. And for Kat, it seems that bridges are being built with sister Belinda when a heart to heart ends with her revealing all about her other twin baby. But when Belinda shares a memory, Kat will be left in need of more answers about past events...

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.