Bennett was seen filming at a train station with co-star Rita Simons, but it is being kept under wraps as to whether Roxy and Charlie's son Matthew will also be leaving.

Charlie's biggest storyline to date saw him embroiled in the cover-up surrounding his dad Nick's faked death and Dot's imprisonment following the demise of the original Walford bad boy.

Speaking today, an EastEnders spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Declan Bennett will be leaving EastEnders. We wish him all the best for the future."

