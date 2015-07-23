EastEnders: Charlie Cotton to leave Walford as Declan Bennett exits soap
Dot's grandson is to depart the show later this year
EastEnders actor Declan Bennett has been written out of the BBC1 soap after a year and a half playing the role of Charlie Cotton.
The 34-year-old actor, who previously starred in the West End musical Once, made his Walford debut in March 2014 but will exit in the coming months.
Bennett was seen filming at a train station with co-star Rita Simons, but it is being kept under wraps as to whether Roxy and Charlie's son Matthew will also be leaving.
Charlie's biggest storyline to date saw him embroiled in the cover-up surrounding his dad Nick's faked death and Dot's imprisonment following the demise of the original Walford bad boy.
Speaking today, an EastEnders spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Declan Bennett will be leaving EastEnders. We wish him all the best for the future."
More like this
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.