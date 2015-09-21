Then - in scenes to be shown on Friday 2 October - Carol finally puts herself first and makes her way out of Walford.

Speaking back in June, when news of her exit broke, actress Lindsey Coulson said: “I have had a fantastic time playing the formidable Carol Jackson.

"Although I’ll miss everything about EastEnders, I feel the time is right for me to move on. I’ve been involved in so many wonderful stories as Carol and now it’s time for me to play some different characters and tell some new ones."

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: “EastEnders has always been so lucky to have an actress of Lindsey’s calibre in the company – but we always knew that it wasn’t indefinitely.

"We were thrilled when Lindsey signed for another year to play Carol’s breast cancer story – and Lindsey’s nuanced, brave and utterly real performance rightfully won her an award and praise from viewers, charities and women who have been through similar experiences to Carol.

"The door will always be open for Carol’s return and we wish Lindsey huge love and luck as she embraces new roles away from Walford.”

Lindsey Coulson's association with EastEnders stretches back to 1993, with key plotlines including the death of Carol's son Billie and a love triangle relationship between Carol, Dan Sullivan and Bianca.

