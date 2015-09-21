EastEnders: Carol Jackson exit storyline revealed
Actress Lindsey Coulson will make her last appearance on the BBC1 soap next week
After spending so long looking harried in that miserable grey puffa jacket, you'd have thought that Carol would want a fresh start in sunnier climes. But no, next week's episodes will see her leave for Milton Keynes with Robbie, presumably so she can hurry back to Walford whenever another relative is either arrested or killed. As will inevitably happen.
Before Carol exits, she'll be seen reminiscing about all those good times. Well, 'horrendous ordeals' rather than 'good times', but you get the drift. And she also finds time to surprise Robbie and his son with a puppy - a lookalike of the much-missed Wellard.
Then - in scenes to be shown on Friday 2 October - Carol finally puts herself first and makes her way out of Walford.
Speaking back in June, when news of her exit broke, actress Lindsey Coulson said: “I have had a fantastic time playing the formidable Carol Jackson.
"Although I’ll miss everything about EastEnders, I feel the time is right for me to move on. I’ve been involved in so many wonderful stories as Carol and now it’s time for me to play some different characters and tell some new ones."
Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: “EastEnders has always been so lucky to have an actress of Lindsey’s calibre in the company – but we always knew that it wasn’t indefinitely.
"We were thrilled when Lindsey signed for another year to play Carol’s breast cancer story – and Lindsey’s nuanced, brave and utterly real performance rightfully won her an award and praise from viewers, charities and women who have been through similar experiences to Carol.
"The door will always be open for Carol’s return and we wish Lindsey huge love and luck as she embraces new roles away from Walford.”
Lindsey Coulson's association with EastEnders stretches back to 1993, with key plotlines including the death of Carol's son Billie and a love triangle relationship between Carol, Dan Sullivan and Bianca.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
