Callum spirals in EastEnders after a shock stabbing – and grows more distant with Ben

Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell (Tony Clay and Max Bowden) should be on cloud nine after their recent wedding. But unfortunately for them they are in EastEnders, which means happiness does not tend to last for long.

Ben has been pushing Callum to quit his job with the police after all the trouble it caused for them and Phil (Steve McFadden), and while he is considering it, he is clearly torn about turning his back on something that he has worked so hard for.

Soon the Square is in need of some police presence following the mugging of Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), and when the suspected mugger is spotted it sets off a dramatic chain of events that sees Callum’s colleague, Fitzy (Sam Buchanan) violently stabbed.

Things immediately look bleak for Fitzy and he knows it, even handing Callum the ring that he was planning on proposing to his partner with. The paramedics soon turn up at the scene and it is clear that there is a strong chance that Fitzy will not pull through.

As for Callum, he starts to blame himself for what happened and distance soon grows between him and Ben when he is in no mood to celebrate their anniversary. Ben, however, misreads the situation and assumes that the tense atmosphere is all to do with his request for Callum to quit the force.

As the week goes on, communication breaks down between the couple and it looks like some hard work will need to be put in to get this new marriage back on track.

Elsewhere in Walford, Phil and Kat look set to go from lovers to business partners when he suggests buying the laundrette for them to run together. Kat is keen, but she wants to have a cab company running alongside it too, and Phil agrees that it is something that could work.

Will the fresh couple going into business together strengthen their relationship, or will they soon regret their choice to partner up?

