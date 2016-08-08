However, Buster's mood is lightened when Kathy invites him to a family meal at No 45 Albert Square. Jane, though, notices that there is something going on and warns Kathy to be careful. So are the pair set to be caught out?

What we do know is that Kathy and Buster's relationship isn't going to last for much longer - Karl Howman is set to leave EastEnders and has, in fact, already filmed his final scenes. So will he be leaving in disgrace after details of his cheating become common knowledge?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.