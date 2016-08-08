EastEnders: Buster and Kathy are caught together - find out who discovers their affair!
Kathy is warned to be careful when one Albert Square resident finds out about her fling
Buster and Kathy's illicit affair looks set to be exposed in next week's EastEnders after a suspicious Jane clocks their growing closeness.
Upcoming episodes of the BBC1 soap will see Buster grow frustrated about his relationship with Shirley when she refuses to open up about son Dean's trial.
However, Buster's mood is lightened when Kathy invites him to a family meal at No 45 Albert Square. Jane, though, notices that there is something going on and warns Kathy to be careful. So are the pair set to be caught out?
What we do know is that Kathy and Buster's relationship isn't going to last for much longer - Karl Howman is set to leave EastEnders and has, in fact, already filmed his final scenes. So will he be leaving in disgrace after details of his cheating become common knowledge?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.
More like this
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.