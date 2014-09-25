Of his role on the BBC1 soap, an insider for the show added: “Since the moment Karl arrived, it was like he has been here for years. There is a lot in store for his character - he’s playing a loveable rogue but there seems to be a lot more than meets the eye.”

Rumours that the actor will play a hardman to rival Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) have yet to be confirmed, with bosses remaining tight-lipped as to who Howman will be playing. However, executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins did say this morning: “We have been trying to get the brilliant Karl Howman to join EastEnders for a very long time - and it’s fantastic that it’s finally happened.

"An authentic Londoner with grit, sparkle and a touch of danger, Karl is the perfect fit for this new character, whose appearance on the Square will open old wounds and reignite old passions…"