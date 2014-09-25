EastEnders: Brush Strokes star Karl Howman joins the BBC1 soap
The actor will play "a lovable rogue" who will debut later this year
Actor Karl Howman is to join EastEnders later this year as "a lovable rogue" who looks set to cause a stir among the residents of Walford.
Howman - who is best known for playing wisecracking house-painter Jacko in 1980s sitcom Brush Strokes - said today of his casting: “It is an honour to have joined such an iconic show as EastEnders and I have received such a lovely welcome from all involved. They are truly one big family with a work ethic to be in awe of. The twists and turns, character and plots that are coming make it all the more exciting for me.”
Of his role on the BBC1 soap, an insider for the show added: “Since the moment Karl arrived, it was like he has been here for years. There is a lot in store for his character - he’s playing a loveable rogue but there seems to be a lot more than meets the eye.”
Rumours that the actor will play a hardman to rival Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) have yet to be confirmed, with bosses remaining tight-lipped as to who Howman will be playing. However, executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins did say this morning: “We have been trying to get the brilliant Karl Howman to join EastEnders for a very long time - and it’s fantastic that it’s finally happened.
"An authentic Londoner with grit, sparkle and a touch of danger, Karl is the perfect fit for this new character, whose appearance on the Square will open old wounds and reignite old passions…"