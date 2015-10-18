The soap boss's announcement comes following comments made by Blackwood to RadioTimes.com about the reaction he's had from fans after Vincent 'got rid' of Ronnie's husband Charlie.

"I know what's happened to Charlie, but the audience has yet to find out," Blackwood teased. "I've had people stop me on the street and tell me off. And I say to them, 'did I kill him?' The viewers tell me that they know what they saw. And I reply, 'well, go with that'. But I love the fact that people are talking about Vincent."

Now, though, it looks as though there could be a twist to this particular storyline. Despite Vincent having had an illicit affair with Ronnie, it seems that he could be double crossing the Mitchell ice queen. When asked on Friday by a cohort about why he was deviating from a set plan, Vincent replied that he had "something better in mind". So what is Vincent's real agenda?

