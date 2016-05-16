Devil child Bobby strikes again, leaving Jane fighting for her life. After admitting what he’s done (in front of a crowd of punters at the Queen Vic, no less), Bobby is arrested. Ian will be left struggling to come to terms with what’s happened as he struggles to hold things together for the sake of his family. But how will he react when Christian and Jane’s mum Linda arrive with some worrying news from the hospital?

More like this

2. Pam v Babe

Pam realises that Babe is responsible for the blackmail demands that the Cokers have been receiving and sets about finding some evidence. But who will get the upper hand when Pam and Babe have a showdown during Friday’s episode?

3. Can Sharon help Phil?

Sharon is on a mission to aid Phil and – with Shirley’s help – starts to pack away Peggy’s belongings. But when Phil finds out about what’s been happening, he ends up storming off. Can Sharon convince Phil that all she wants to do is offer help when he needs it the most?

4. Roxy vows to change

Roxy will be seen arriving at the Vic looking for Amy, but despite Ronnie’s request to keep an eye on her, Jack sends her on her way. Later on, it turns out that Roxy has disappeared again, but by the end of the week, she’ll have resurfaced with plans to make a fresh start. Not that Roxy is exactly a woman of her word…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.