En route to a night out with dodgy Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero), Bex and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) were stunned when Nasty Nick's offspring sneakily revealed she had sourced some recreational drugs to liven up the evening.

Bobby politely declined, shuddering as he recalled his ill-fated experience in 2019 when he took some pills to block out visions of dead sister Lucy and ended up hallucinating and wandering onto a train track.

However, Bex, eager to spread her wings and shed her goody-goody image after clashing with mum Sonia and leaving home, surprised Dotty by agreeing to partake in consuming the illegal substance…

It's not the first time Bex has thought drugs had all the answers - in 2019 she became addicted to prescription medication as she buckled under the pressure of taking her A levels, sending her mental health spiralling to the point where she attempted to take her own life.

Bex came back from the brink, but with the news the character is being written out soon after Armfield's departure from the cast was announced, are EastEnders planning a heartbreaking end for Martin and Son's little girl?

As the daughter of heritage characters that connect two established Walford clans, her death would be a game changer not only for Martin and Sonia, but also the numerous other characters related to Bex - if only by marriage - such as Dot Branning, Max Branning, Jack Branning, Tiffany Butcher-Baker and Whitney Dean, not to mention currently absent stepmum Stacey Fowler. Could this even be Stace's return storyline?

We may be jumping the gun, but Bex's carefree decision to cut loose had a portentous feel. And with the big anniversary week now just days away, everyone is scouring for clues as to who could be at risk. By Friday 21st February, we'll know if Bex's bad decision was a red herring or a sign of tragedy to come…

