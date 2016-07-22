However, outside the station, Ben spots one of the attackers waiting in a car - all of which leads to a supportive Johnny taking a picture of the number plate.

Tuesday's episode will then see Ben receive a further knock back when Phil remains ambivalent about one of one of the assailants being held by the authorities.

Determined to make things right, Ben visits Les to tell him what really happened. But things soon grow worse when DC Rice explains to Ben that they currently don't have enough evidence and that the suspect is out on bail.

Fed up, Ben takes matters into his own hands and, in the Vic, he spurns Johnny's friendship and warns him to stay away. Just what is Ben going to do?

